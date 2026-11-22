MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Statements recently made by the heads of the defense ministries of Germany and the United Kingdom, Boris Pistorius and Wes Streeting, regarding the Ukrainian army’s strikes on Russian territory are inadequate and require no commentaries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I am unable to comment on the statements of people who, in my opinion, are being in an adequate state of mind," Lavrov in n an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

On November 17, Pentagon Deputy Secretary Elbridge Colby announced ahead of a meeting in Brussels of the contact group coordinating arms supplies to Ukraine that Kiev’s "deep strikes" into the Russian territory do not lead to the end of the conflict, but on the contrary, "they likely strengthened the resolve of the Russian public."

The very same day, at a press conference following that meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called the criticism of Kiev’s strikes "a foolish endeavor."

Later, the head of the German Ministry of Defense Pistorius noted that he had answered a journalist’s question in English, which is not his native language, and therefore chose an inappropriate expression to convey his position.