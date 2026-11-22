BRATISLAVA, November 22. /TASS/. The Coalition of the Willing’s ability to influence the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is being overestimated, Slobak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar said.

"The capabilities of the so-called coalition of the willing [in the context of the conflict in Ukraine] are being overestimated," he said, as cited by the TA-3 television channel.

The top diplomat recalled that Slovakia is not part of the Coalition of the Willing and acts only as an observer. Commenting on the coalition’s drills in Poland, he said that Bratislava had not been invited to take part. "And we don’t want to," he added.

He also ruled out the possibility of sending Slovak troops to Ukraine. "As long as the current government remains in power, Slovakia will not send a single soldier to Ukraine," he pledged.