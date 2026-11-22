BELGRADE, November 22. /TASS/. President of Republika Srpska (one of the two constituent entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) Savo Minic has Igor, the son of Milorad Dodik, leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party, the mandate to form a new government for the entity.

"As prime minister, I listened to the voice of the people, and after taking office as president of Republika Srpska, I promised to continue doing so. The support that Igor Dodik received from citizens during the election gives me every right to nominate him for the position of prime minister to form a new government of Republika Srpska. We need young, educated people who have the strength to carry out reforms and a vision for the development of Republika Srpska for decades to come," he told news conference.

Igor Dodik, 37, graduated in economics and management from Milan’s Bocconi University. He speaks English and Italian fluently. From 2023 to 2025, he was on the United States’ sanctions lists. He won a seat in Republika Srpska’s parliament after the October 4 elections in Bosnia Herzegovina.