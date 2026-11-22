WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. A too lenient migration policy could pose a threat to the very existence of a state, US President Donald Trump warned.

"Open borders destroy nations! The USA was very close to being one of them until I came along!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The US leader has repeatedly criticized other countries, including the United States’ European allies for their lenient migration policy. He has repeatedly called for tightening US immigration policy and has taken corresponding measures. Immediately after his inauguration, he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency along the US-Mexico border. Apart from that, he stated his intention to carry out the largest operation in American history to deport illegal migrants. Political opponents accused the Trump administration of taking excessively harsh measures to combat illegal migration and of overstepping this authority.