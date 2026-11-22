WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is ready to consider granting Ukraine security guarantees modeled on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which provides for a collective response in the event of an armed attack on one or more NATO member countries, Jared Kushner, the special envoy and son-in-law of the US president, said.

"President Trump’s willingness to consider Article 5-like security guarantees for Ukraine is a critical feature to achieving lasting peace," he wrote on X. "A credible Article 5-like guarantee, backed by deterrence and deconfliction arrangements, could dramatically reduce the risk of another war."

"These are among the most significant commitments the United States can make and require careful consideration," he noted.

According to Kushner, such guarantees would require Trump’s approval, "subject to constitutional and congressional processes." "He would take such a step only if he believed it clearly served America’s national interests and the broader security arrangements made it highly unlikely that the guarantee would ever be invoked," he added.