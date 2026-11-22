PARIS, November 22. /TASS/. French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party stated that she doesn’t plan to travel to Kiev to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, as she has decided not to make any trips abroad during the presidential campaign.

"In 2017 (when she took part in the presidential race - TASS), I made a lot of foreign trips and that experience convinced me that I should not do so during the 2027 presidential campaign," she told the France 2 television channel when asked why she doesn’t want to travel to Kiev, as cited by Le Figaro.

The first round of France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027. If neither of the candidates manage to garner more than 50% of votes, the two contenders with the most support will move on to a runoff on May 2.