NEW YORK, November 22. /TASS/. The United States and Iran continue indirect negotiations on resolving the conflict, US President Donald Trump told Fox News.

"He (Trump - TASS) said that conversations are still ongoing indirectly," Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst said after his interview with the US leader.

Qatar is acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran. "They are ferrying messages back and forth between Washington and Tehran to see if some sort of negotiated settlement could actually be reached," Yingst added.