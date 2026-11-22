PYONGYANG, November 23. /TASS/. North Korea does not pursue hegemony or expansion and is ready to develop friendly relations with the states that respect its sovereignty, leader Kim Jong Un said, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"North Korea does not seek either hegemony or expansion. Forceful pressure and coercion have nothing in common with our country's foreign policy," Kim Jong Un said at the ceremony for presenting credentials by the ambassadors from ten countries.

He noted that peace, development, and prosperity remain the republic’s core foreign policy values.

According to him, Pyongyang intends to strengthen ties with all the states that adhere to the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit. Kim Jong Un said that protecting the country’s sovereignty, security, and right to development remains the government’s most important task amid the unstable international situation.

The ceremony took place on November 22 at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Kim Jong Un received the credentials from Russian Ambassador Andrey Podyelyshev, from the ambassadors of Indonesia, Sweden, Vietnam, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Thailand, and Bangladesh. The leader of the republic took a picture with each of the diplomats and expressed hope that they would contribute to the development of relations.

Kim Jong Un assured the envoys that their diplomatic privileges and immunity would be ensured in accordance with international law and the local legislation. The event was attended by the republic’s Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui.

North Korea amended its constitution in March, transferring the authority to receive credentials from foreign ambassadors to the chairman of state affairs from the chairman of the presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly.