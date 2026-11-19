VIENNA, November 19. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is responding to the trilateral summit between Russia, China, and the US in Shenzhen with military provocations instead of peace initiatives, Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

"In his [Zelensky’s] place, a sane leader of a normal state would have taken steps toward reconciliation to demonstrate his desire for peace. <...> However, this approach doesn’t work with Zelensky for one simple reason, which we have repeatedly pointed out: he does not need peace in Ukraine because it threatens his personal power and ceaseless enrichment. Therefore, he responded in his usual manner with provocations. Having stockpiled several hundred missiles and drones over the past few months, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, acting on his orders, launched continuous attacks on the Crimean Bridge for two nights in a row - on November 16 and 17 - on the eve of the APEC summit," the diplomat said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

The diplomat emphasized that heads of state and government do not act this way when entering the stage of resolving a particular conflict. "Russia, for example, proposed conducting another joint humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka following a successful one in Alyoshki. A few more steps like that, and perhaps we could be talking about something more substantial to complement the negotiators’ peace efforts," he noted.