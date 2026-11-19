SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The world’s leading powers must show respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

"Mutual respect is the fundamental principle of relations between great powers. It is necessary to abandon Cold War thinking, strengthen trade and economic cooperation, combine the strengths of resource-rich, manufacturing, and consumer-driven nations, jointly expand opportunities for cooperation, and achieve mutual and shared benefits. Economic ties and supply chains must not be severed," he was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

It is necessary to "respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the social systems and paths of development chosen by each country, and each other’s core interests and major concerns," the Chinese leader noted. "The right approach lies in mutual respect, finding common ground while acknowledging differences, and developing together," he added.