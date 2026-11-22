WASHINGTON, November 22. /TASS/. During consultations with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, US President Donald Trump stated that it would be preferable not to spend billions of dollars supporting Kiev in the Ukrainian conflict, but rather to invest that money in their own economies, Jared Kushner, his special envoy and son-in-law, said.

"As President Trump emphasized in his conversation with the Coalition of the Willing leaders, the hundreds of billions currently being spent on this war could instead be invested in our economies - creating jobs, driving growth, lowering energy prices, and strengthening infrastructure," he wrote on X.

The Washington Post wrote earlier this week, citing sources that during his phone conversation with participants of the Coalition of the Willing, who convened in Berlin, Trump was "encouraging them to make a deal with the Kremlin so that they could redirect the cash they are spending on Ukraine to themselves." According to the sources, Trump said that Europeans are spending "billions and billions" on Ukraine, which they could spend on their own "beautiful countries."

Politico also reported, citing sources, that Trump had expressed skepticism about the provision of billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine by members of the coalition.