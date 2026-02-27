Share of tight oil reserves in production to grow in Russia to 83% by 2035

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The share of hard-to-recover reserves in Russian oil production surged from 20% in 2010 to 63% in 2025, according to the presentation for the meeting of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak with students in Sirius.

Oil production totaled 511.5 mln metric tons in 2025 and will grow to 540 mln metric tons by 2035, the presentation indicates.

The share of tight reserves will grow to 87% in 2050, according to the presentation.

"We will have in the future to keep the level that is present, rather than increase production. It will be increasingly challenging to do that. Conditions for production are worsening across the globe in general, therefore the main struggle and competition are for technologies," Novak said.