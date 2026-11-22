MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Hungarian parliamentary party Our Homeland is preparing a bill to preserve the energy agreements with Russia, Izvestia quoted Deputy Speaker of Parliament Dora Duro.

"The Our Homeland party is working on a bill aimed at protecting national energy security and the stability of the power grid. It will include support for the development of the Paks-2 project, as well as the preservation of existing oil and gas contracts to safeguard national interests from the Western and globalist political agenda," she noted.

Duro said nearly 90% of oil supplies and 75% of natural gas come to Hungary under long-term contracts with Russia, which provide Budapest with the cheapest resources. According to the deputy speaker, the Paks-2 project is necessary for Hungary to overcome its dependence on electricity imports.

"We intend to use all available legal tools and legislative initiatives to prevent any decision on the Paks-2 project from contradicting national interests, and we firmly oppose halting the ongoing construction," she said.