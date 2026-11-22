DONETSK, November 23. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked the Donetsk People's Republic 45 times over the past day, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes of the administration of the DPR head and government said.

"45 facts of armed attacks by the armed formations of Ukraine. Information was received about the injury of seven civilians, including a girl born in 2012," it said in a statement.

It said that 15 residential buildings, 10 civilian infrastructure facilities, two scheduled buses, railway transport, trucks, and passenger cars were damaged. In total, Ukraine fired 48 rounds of ammunition at the DPR, the department added.