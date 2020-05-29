Putin declares day of Victory Parade on June 24 non-working day

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on holding Victory Parades and artillery salute to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazism on June 24, which has been declared a non-working day.

"To mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and the June 24, 1945 Victory Parade, as a token of gratitude to those who defeated the fascist aggressors, paying tribute to the great exploit, heroism and self-sacrifice of the war veterans, I decree to hold military parades at 10:00 a.m. local time on June 24, 2020 in Moscow, on Red Square, and in other Russian cities," as follows from the document posted on the Kremlin website on Friday.