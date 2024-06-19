Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange gifts

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged presents.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, replying to a question by TASS, said that the North Korean leader received a new Aurus luxury vehicle and a tea set, while the Russian president was gifted several pieces of art depicting his likeness.

"They have already exchanged gifts," the Kremlin aide said. "We gave an Aurus," Ushakov specified. "Yes, this is the second one, not the third [we have given to Kim], the second, for sure," he added, saying that the gifts also included "an admiral’s dagger and a very beautiful tea set."

As to what the Russian president received from his hosts, Ushakov noted that these are "also very good presents." He did not reveal what exactly was given but hinted that "they are related with the depiction of our president." "There were several versions of images, all of them are rather skillful, including busts," the Kremlin official said.