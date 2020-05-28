Victory Day parade rehearsal to begin on June 8

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has started preparing for the Victory Day parade in Moscow and the first rehearsal in Alabino, near Moscow, will take place on June 8, Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces Gen. Oleg Salyukov said.

The preparations started on May 27, the next day after President Vladimir Putin announced plans to hold the parade, Salyukov said, according to Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper.

The first rehearsal in Moscow will take place on June 17, he said. "The rehearsals on Red Square agreed with the Moscow authorities are scheduled for June 17 and June 18 at night. On June 20, the final rehearsal of the parade will take place on the country’s main square.".