Iran uses AI drones in latest retaliatory strikes on US bases — army spokesperson

TEHRAN, September 4. /TASS/. During retaliatory air strikes on US military bases in the Middle East, Iran used ballistic missiles and UAVs equipped with artificial intelligence technology, Army Spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said.

"In the latest operations against the enemy, we used Fath ground-to-ground missiles and Arash-2 drones equipped with artificial intelligence," he said on state television. According to the representative of the Iranian army, the Iranian Armed Forces are conducting retaliatory strikes "in a combined and asymmetric manner, which makes it easy to hit targets."

Akraminia noted that Tehran does not rule out the possibility of conducting preventive operations in the event of threats, and also warned Israel that Iran's response to new aggression would be "swift and crushing."

On September 1, the United States Central Command reported a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Press TV, explosions occurred on the country's southern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. In response, Iran struck US military bases in the UAE, Jordan, Iraq and Bahrain.