MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities know nothing about economic development; they only know how to ask Western countries for money, Ambassador-at-Large for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime at the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Either they will promise Western sponsors: ‘If you give us money now, we will defeat everyone right away, and instantly.’ Or: ‘Look, we are losing, which means that to start winning again someday, we need money again.’ No matter what happens, the first step is to ask for money. They’ve already been trained to do this. They’re ready for it. The entire activity of Vladimir Zelensky’s government and its entourage is focused on this. They know nothing about making money. They know nothing about economic development; they have no intention of learning anything about building enterprises or industrial complexes, or anything else. Nothing. They know about building corruption schemes, they know about begging for money in the West," he said.

According to Miroshnik, the Kiev authorities are ready to "apply this strategy in almost any situation - whether negative or positive. The main thing is to adapt it to the next request that can be voiced at some international platform - from the UN General Assembly to the next gathering of some ‘aspirants,’ ‘desirers,’ ‘Rammstein’-type groups, or whatever, where you can stand up and say: ‘Give us money.’ And then you have to somehow justify it."