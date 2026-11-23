DONETSK, November 23. /TASS/. French mercenaries fighting on the side of Ukraine die remaining nameless due to the specifics of combat operations, a source in the Russian law enforcement and security agencies told TASS.

"The situation is currently such that foreigners sent to the front by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including French nationals, about whom information is periodically received, die nameless. They are not always sent to the front line in a fair manner to begin with. Plus, there are the specifics of conducting combat operations, when they die while essentially remaining nameless. After being sent on a combat mission, their trail goes cold," security officials said.

The source said that often only their commanders know the likely place of their death, but this information is usually kept secret.