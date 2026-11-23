MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian economy has long been ruined and can only use foreign subsidies, Ambassador-at-Large for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime at the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"They [the Ukrainian authorities] destroyed their own economy a long time ago. Today, the Ukrainian economy has degenerated to the abysmal level, or even lower. And it exists only in the format of servicing some money that comes from the outside under the Western orders, under the implementation of Western financing. This is simply the provision of services and nothing else. As for the economy, which earns money, supports its own state, and pays taxes, they have long since degenerated. And all the money coming from outside, its main task is to inflate the project as much as possible," the diplomat said.