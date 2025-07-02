Russia completes first stage of Kalashnikov cartridge plant in Venezuela

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport said it had completed the construction of the first stage of the plant to produce 7.62mm cartridges for Kalashnikov rifles in Venezuela. The enterprise will produce 70 million cartridges a year and will considerably increase the defense potential of the country.

"The first stage of the cartridge enterprise for Kalashnikov rifles in Venezuela has four modern lines. Two of them produce cartridges with steel core bullets and another two - tracer and blank cartridges. Other production facilities have to be launched shortly to ensure a full cycle of production of cartridges and Kalashnikov rifles in the territory of Venezuela for the national army, police and other law enforcers," Rostec Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko said.

Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said the enterprise can already produce 70 million cartridges a year. "The construction of the cartridge plant in Venezuela was a major challenge for Rosoboronexport due to the sanctions pressure on both countries. Despite objective restrictions, together with Rostec we have implemented the complicated infrastructure project and showed to the world that we always fulfil commitments to our partners. The defense potential of Venezuela has considerably increased due to the launch of the first stage of the plant. Our closest task is to launch the second line and implement a full technological production chain," he said.

Venezuelan Deputy Defense Minister Henry Rodriguez and Industry and National Production Minister Alex Saab attended the launch ceremony. A warranty act on the operation of the first line was signed.

Rosoboronexport highly values the military-technical cooperation with Venezuela. Due to successful and win-win cooperation Venezuela improved the technical equipment of the armed forces and increased the level of their combat training. It allowed the country to ensure the defense capability and fight drug trafficking and organized crime. Venezuela successfully operates Russian arms and military hardware, such as airplanes, helicopters, armor and firearms, including the famous Kalashnikov rifles, Rostec said.