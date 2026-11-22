NEW YORK, November 23. /TASS/. Delta Air Lines has successfully fixed an equipment malfunction that caused flight delays and cancellations, according to CNN.

According to its information, Delta said that the aircraft weight and balance system was operating normally.

About 6,000 flights were delayed or cancelled in the United States, some of which were caused by a Delta equipment failure.

Several large-scale failures have recently hit US government agencies and major companies. Last week the US Federal Aviation Administration banned all flights across the country for more than four hours because of a communication failure in the air traffic control centers. Large-scale disruptions were recorded at Microsoft, United Airlines, and JPMorgan Chase.