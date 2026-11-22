WASHINGTON, November 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Iran has become more active in launching strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and missiles in recent days.

"Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year," he said on Truth Social. "Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage."

According to Trump, the Democrats’ victory in the midterm elections account for this. "Iranian leaders consider the Democrats weak, ineffective, and country destroying, but I won’t let that happen!"

The midterm elections were held in the United States on November 3. Americans elected 35 out of 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states. The Democrats will secure a majority of seats in both houses of the new Congress, which will begin its work in early January 2027. Currently, the Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the agreements on the Strait of Hormuz.