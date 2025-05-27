US’ Golden Dome project threatens strategic stability — Russian diplomat

MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. The US’ Golden Dome missile defense project directly jeopardizes strategic stability, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Within the framework of developing the Golden Dome, it is planned to give an additional boost to the further development of the means of pre-launch missile destruction and infrastructure that ensures their use. This is already a literal manifestation of the US’ highly dangerous doctrinal course toward delivering so-called preventive, but essentially first strikes. This is an opportunistic approach which directly undermines the basis of strategic stability," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova emphasized that the situation is additionally exacerbated by the fact that the Golden Dome directly provides for a significant expansion of the arsenal of means for combat operations in space, including deploying interceptor systems on orbit.

"And such actions aim to ensure the possibility of using force or threatening to use it in space, from space or with regard to space which turns it into a weaponized environment and the arena of armed confrontation," she noted.

The diplomat also reiterated Moscow and Beijing’s shared stance on this project. "Russia and China’s opinions on this and many other issues, and these are, after all, the crucial aspects of strategic stability, either completely coincide or are extremely close. Approving a joint statement between the two countries on global strategic stability following the top-level Russian-Chinese meeting serves as yet another confirmation," she added.

On May 20, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States has finalized the design of its new Golden Dome missile defense system and earmarked funds for it. According to Trump, it will take slightly less than three years to develop the new system. The US administration is proposing to allocate about $175 billion toward this project.

"Ronald Reagan wanted it many years ago, but they didn't have the technology," Trump said, referring to the space-based missile defense system, Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), popularly called Star Wars.