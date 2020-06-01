Putin to be briefed on Russia’s economic recovery plan on June 2

"Today, this document [a national economic recovery plan] has been submitted to the Kremlin, a meeting between the President and Prime Minister Mishustin is scheduled for tomorrow, June 2. At that meeting Mishustin will report to the president about this document," the Kremlin official said.

He assured that most of the meeting will be open to the media.

The Russian government was instructed by the president to prepare a nationwide economic recovery plan by June 1. Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the cabinet had completed this task. The Prime Minister said that the plan consists of nine sections and contains about 500 activities in various areas. The plan should be implemented before the end of 2021. Mishustin assured that the implementation of the plan make it possible not only to reverse the situation with the spread of coronavirus, but also to carry out long-term structural changes in the economy.