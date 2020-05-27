Russia’s economic activity reaches 79% of pre-crisis figure, minister says

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Economic activity in Russia reached 79% of the pre-crisis figure, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

"From May 12, when the regions started to gradually lift restrictions, signs of recovery began to appear. At the moment, we have reached 79% of the pre-crisis level of economic activity," Reshetnikov said.

According to him, the epidemiological situation is gradually improving and the restrictions imposed on business activities can be phased out.

"At the same time, we need to understand that a significant part of the economy is, as they say, frozen. Non-food retail sector is largely under restrictions, catering and tourism are out. At the same time, the epidemiological situation is gradually improving. This means that now there are opportunities to remove previously adopted restrictions in stages, and regions take advantage of these opportunities," the minister said.