NOVO-OGAREVO, April 30. /TASS/. The government should take into consideration the new reality related to the coronavirus pandemic when drafting the action plan on economic recovery, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We must address the new reality when planning the long-term action strategy," the head of state said. It is also required to take into account changes on market and in cooperation ties, use new business models and scientific achievements, Putin added.