DONETSK, November 23. /TASS/. The underground movement named after Mikhail Stselnikov has launched mass arson attacks on railway energy infrastructure, including the arson in large cities and their surrounding areas, an underground source said.

“Members of the underground movement are actively operating in various cities across Ukraine. Currently, relay cabinets are being actively burned in large cities and their surrounding areas,” the source said.

Earlier, the underground movement named after Mikhail Stselnikov emerged in Ukraine. The SBU accused Stselnikov of murdering former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andrey Parubiy. According to TASS, the organization consists of Ukrainians who oppose the current Ukrainian government and its current policies.