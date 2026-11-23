MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The private Earth remote sensing satellite KOEN launched in mid-November from the Vostochny Spaceport, is to be produced at a rate of two units per year as part of serial production, an official at the satellite’s developer Stilsoft said.

"Serial production of similar spacecraft is planned to be carried out at a rate of two units per year using the consortium’s own production facilities," the official told TASS.

KOEN of MT-Lab was developed and manufactured in less than two years with the support of the National Technology Initiative fund, in collaboration with the consortium Stilspace, Stilsoft and Osnova Bezopasnosti.

Earlier, Roscosmos said the first subsidized launch of private satellites took place from the Vostochny Spaceport. Satellites from private space companies were placed into orbit: KOEN of MT-Lab and the Kinosputnik spacecraft by the Sputnix group of companies. They are designed to obtain high-resolution images of the Earth's surface with a spatial resolution of 0.5 and 0.8 m, respectively. Their use will expand the capabilities of the domestic Earth remote sensing constellation for addressing tasks related to infrastructure monitoring, agriculture, construction, and subsoil use.