MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The imprisonment of former Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul is a disgrace for today’s Moldova, Marina Tauber, executive committee secretary of Moldova's Victory opposition bloc and former member of the republic’s parliament, told TASS.

"Evghenia Gutsul is a lawfully elected bashkan (head of Gagauzia - TASS). People from Gagauzia, the Gagauz people, loved and still love Evghenia Gutsul. Her unlawful removal, her arrest - this is a political case, this is a disgrace that characterizes Moldova today, when a woman, a mother of two minor children, is kept in prison," she said.

Tauber reminded that Gutsul had done a lot for autonomy. "And she would have continued to do so," she added.

In 2025, the court found Gutsul guilty of violations related to the financing of the opposition party Sor, which was dissolved by the republic’s authorities in 2023. The politician was sentenced to seven years in prison. Gutsul did not admit her guilt, stating that the pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party, which controls the parliament and the government of Moldova, is behind the trial. The politician’s relations with the republic’s leadership deteriorated in 2023 after her victory in the elections in the autonomy and her statements about her intention to strengthen the region’s friendly relations with Russia.