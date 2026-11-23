RIO DE JANEIRO, November 23. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to continue persuading the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China to communicate in the trilateral format, a source in the National Congress told TASS.

"Brazil’s main interest lies in restoring the strategic stability in the world and reforming the UN as soon as possible. We support the continuation of contacts [between the three leaders]. Moreover, President Lula will do everything to persuade Moscow, Beijing, and Washington to maintain constant communication for the sake of the entire world," the source noted.

According to the source, Lula da Silva has built "excellent relations" with each of the heads of state, which "allows him to conduct dialogue from the position of an impartial peacemaker."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. This was the first time the summit was held in this format. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They adopted a declaration of peace.