PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 23. /TASS/. Scientists on the Kamchatka peninsula are monitoring powerful gas and steam emissions from the northernmost active volcano Shiveluch, where the lava dome continues to grow, a source in the Kamchatka group responding to volcanic eruptions, told TASS.

"The growth of the volcano’s lava dome continues, and this process is accompanied by powerful gas and steam emissions. A new block of lava continues to grow in the northern part of the lava dome. Satellite data showed a thermal anomaly on the volcano," the source said.

Shiveluch is an active volcano aged 60,000-70,000 years. It consists of the Old Shiveluch volcano, an ancient caldera, and the active Young Shiveluch volcano. The volcano is located about 50 km from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsk District and 450 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.