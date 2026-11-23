RIO DE JANEIRO, November 23. /TASS/. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with acute intestinal obstruction, and it is unclear when he can be discharged from the hospital, CNN Brasil reported.

According to a medical bulletin from the clinic in Brasilia where he is undergoing treatment, Bolsonaro is still in the intensive care unit, and his condition is assessed as clinically stable. He is undergoing medication treatment, following a fasting regimen, and receiving necessary support.

The politician was hospitalized on November 20 after he complained of severe abdominal pain. Earlier on Sunday, November 22, the ex-president’s wife Michelle Bolsonaro said that he had spent the night without pain and was able to take a short walk for the first time in several days.

Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison in the case of an attempted coup; he is serving his sentence under house arrest due to health issues. Since 2018, when the politician sustained a stab wound to the abdomen during a campaign rally, he has been many times hospitalized due to complications caused by postoperative adhesions.