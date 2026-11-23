MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Moldovan government will not heed the people, the majority of whom supports talks with Russia on natural gas supplies, because they are following clear instructions of the European Union, Marina Tauber, executive committee secretary of Moldova’s Victory opposition bloc and former member of the republic’s parliament, told TASS.

Commenting on a public opinion poll held in October-November, which showed that 69% of the people support the negotiations, she said: "They [the Moldovan authorities] haven’t heeded anything up until now, and they won’t heed anything now. They have clear instructions on this matter from the European Union. It’s very simple: if they wanted to heed it, they would have done so long ago. Initially, both the opposition and the business community, and all sectors, expressed [the view] that the first thing that needed to be done was to talk with [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] about gas supplies. And this was said at all levels. They won’t do it because the Europeans won’t allow them to. Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Moldova at the beginning of 2025 after a ban on its transit through Ukrainian territory and Chisinau’s refusal to resolve the issue of a $709 million debt for previously consumed fuel. In this situation the Moldovan State District Power Plant in Transnistria, which runs on Russian gas and supplied up to 70% of Moldova’s electricity needs, serves only consumers on the left bank of the Dniester River.

In September, the Moldovan parliament introduced the state of emergency in the energy and hydrology sectors, while the government urged the people to save gas and electricity.