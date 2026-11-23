MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The statement by Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi about the beginning of the republic’s unification with Romania is a betrayal of the homeland falling under a provision of the criminal code, Marina Tauber, executive committee secretary of Moldova’s Victory opposition bloc and former member of the republic’s parliament, told TASS.

"What Mihai Popsoi says - he, whom the people did not elect - is his personal business, and it is a cognizable case. This is called betrayal of the homeland, everything is spelled out in the constitution. And these people should be held accountable for such declarations," she said.

Tauber said that Moldova is an independent and sovereign state that has the right to "act independently." "The master of our country is our citizens," she said.

On November 7, Popsoi said that Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her ruling party had effectively launched unification with neighboring Romania. He said that both countries will build a unified highway, bridges across the Prut River, energy connections, and other infrastructure. He said that Moldovan society has always been open to the idea of unification, and specific projects aimed at bringing the two countries closer together are more effective in convincing the citizens of the benefits of merging the two countries than political discussions.

There are several parties in Moldova that advocate for unification with Romania. The Unionists hold annual events to mark the anniversary of the 1918 events, when Romania sent troops into the territory of modern-day Moldova, and the governing body established in Chisinau, Sfatul Tarii (Council of the Region), voted in favor of the unification. Romania ceded this territory to the USSR in June 1940 after an ultimatum. Currently, the lands of historical Bessarabia are part of Moldova, as well as the Odessa and Chernovtsy regions of Ukraine. To this day, disputes in Moldova continue over how to interpret the events of those years: some suggest considering the former USSR as the occupier, while others consider Romania to be the occupier.