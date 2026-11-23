MECAVNIK /Serbia/, November 23. /TASS/ Serbian director Emir Kusturica wants to make a film about Russian President Vladimir Putin, he told TASS.

"If he has the desire, I would be happy to make the film," Kusturica said, in response to a question about whether he would like to make a film about Putin.

On November 20, Kusturica’s film "Our Baptism. The Primate" premiered, marking the anniversary of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. Kusturica interviewed Putin for the film. According to Kusturica, the conversation with the head of state revealed Putin’s energy and delicate soul.