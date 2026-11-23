TOKYO, November 23. /TASS/. The Japanese city of Maebashi on the island of Honshu has blocked the water intake system because bears are allegedly entering the residential areas via this route, national public television said.

Police patrols are monitoring the dangerous areas.

According to the report, since July, bears have attacked people three times and inflicted dangerous injuries on them in the residential areas of Maebashi - the administrative center of Gunma Prefecture in the center of Japan’s main island, Honshu. Since the beginning of the year, local residents have encountered these predators more than 120 times on the streets of the city with a population of over 222,000 people. Such incidents became more frequent in the autumn.

Video cameras confirmed experts’ opinion that bears are entering the central areas of the city via the water intake systems that lead to the local river. The last attack occurred on November 17, when a female bear with a cub attacked a passerby, who sustained serious head wounds.

As a result of attacks by these animals in Japan, six people died and about 30 were injured or maimed between April and early September. The appearance of bears near populated areas was recorded nearly 17,400 times across the country.