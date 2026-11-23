MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. There will be no uprisings of artificial intelligence (AI) when using agent systems if you adhere to the principle of a controlled task delegation, Beeline CEO Sergey Anokhin told TASS.

Anokhin uses a set of AI models to automate work-related and household processes. At the same time, work with corporate data is carried out within the company’s infrastructure, in compliance with security requirements.

"I actively use almost the entire set of available AI models that are built into agent systems, dividing them into personal and work circuits. The operational framework operates within the company’s infrastructure, ensuring the necessary level of security for working with corporate data," the CEO said when asked what AI models he uses in his work and daily life, how much he trusts them, and whether he believes in the possibility of their rebellion.

According to Anokhin, the use of artificial intelligence involves a controlled transfer of certain tasks to agent systems, including analytical activities.

"When talking about trust or distrust, it’s more accurate to speak of managed delegation of various tasks, including the automation of a number of both household and work-related processes, as well as the involvement of AI agents in analytical and cognitive tasks with transparent output of results that can be assessed for the correctness of information use and the formulated conclusions," he explained.

"With this approach, I don’t expect any rebellion from my agent systems."