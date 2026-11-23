MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. European countries are "married to the concept" of continuing the war against Russia as they need the Ukrainian conflict to maintain the economic foundation of the European Union, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter told TASS.

"Europe is married to this concept of continuing the war because they need the war to continue the military alliance, and it needs the military alliance to justify the economic underpinning of the European Union collectively. If you take away the war, you take away the war-driven economy of Europe, and Europe will collapse. So, when the Ukraine conflict ends - and it will end with a Russian victory, there is no doubt about this - it’s the end of NATO, frankly speaking, and the end of the European Union," he said.

He earlier told TASS that Europe had made a fatal mistake by preserving NATO after the end of the Cold War as this forced its members to look for new adversaries to justify the alliance’s existence. It is for this reason, according to Ritter, that Europe is constantly talking about the so-called Russian threat.