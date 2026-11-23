ISLAMABAD, November 23. /TASS/. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel on his first official three-day visit to Russia from November 30, the newspaper Dawn reported, citing a source in the head of government’s office.

According to him, the visit will be aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and securing energy and investment agreements.

During his visit, Sharif is expected to discuss energy cooperation, defense, trade, regional security and investment with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The upcoming talks will also focus on the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, a Karachi-based industrial complex established with assistance from Russia, alongside potential Russian investment in Pakistan’s oil and gas industry. The two countries will likely examine the possibility of Moscow playing a role in restoring the industrial facility, as well as broader initiatives aimed at supporting Pakistan’s industrial development, according to the newspaper.