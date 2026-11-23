BRUSSELS, November 23. /TASS/. The summit between China, Russia, and the US in China’s Shenzhen demonstrated a clear weakening of Europe’s influence, Politico columnist Jamie Dettmer wrote.

According to the journalist, in the new world order, there is no place for Europe at the negotiating table. The very fact that the leaders of China, Russia, and the US held this meeting "underscored the [European] continent’s waning influence."

Ahead of his meeting with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin in Alaska last August, US President Donald Trump at least consulted with key European leaders. However, according to two high-ranking European officials, no broad consultations or joint discussions with European allies took place prior to the Shenzhen meeting. In short, "Europe was frozen out" of the process.

Dettmer noted that the three-power summit in Shenzhen points to the direction in which future developments are likely to go. This will inevitably lead to a deepening rift between Washington and its European allies. Another sign of the emerging world order, according to the columnist, was Trump’s phone call from Air Force One to participants in the so-called coalition of the willing meeting on Ukraine in Berlin. The US leader was extremely skeptical about Europe allocating billions more in aid to Kiev.