KURSK, November 19. /TASS/. Eleven people, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in a Ukrainian attack on Kursk, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"Eleven people were injured. Two men and three women sustained shrapnel wounds in the city center. In the northwest, a 12-year-old child was trapped under the rubble of a private house; rescuers have already pulled him out. Two more women, who were visiting a private clinic, were also injured by shrapnel. Another woman was injured near the Lgovsky turnoff. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance," he wrote on Max.

The regional governor said that the Ukrainian military was "actively testing" the resilience of local residents, but would fail to sow panic. Khinshtein thanked people for their calm, understanding and patience.

In addition, educational institutions have been advised to adhere to the procedures used when a missile alert is declared, observing all necessary safety measures. Classes in the afternoon shift are to be held remotely, where possible.