MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian troops are continuing efforts to liberate Druzhkovka from the east, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on the Vesti news program.

"Fighting is taking place right outside Druzhkovka itself. The enemy is constantly attempting to counterattack, but our units are continuing their efforts to liberate the territory of Druzhkovka from the east," Pushilin said.

He added that, to this end, the Russian Armed Forces are eliminating Ukrainian forces’ logistics hubs.