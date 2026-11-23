MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop has completed its visit to Guinea and departed from the port of Conakry, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop has completed its visit to the Republic of Guinea and departed from the port of Conakry. While the training ship Perekop was docked in the port of Conakry, the ship’s crew took part in ceremonial, cultural, and sports events. Representatives of the navigation exercise command held meetings with the leadership of the Guinean Naval Forces and the Conakry naval base," the ministry said.

The ministry reported that an exhibition dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Russian Navy’s submarine forces – prepared by the United Shipbuilding Corporation for the Perekop training ship’s long-distance voyage to Russian and foreign ports – was set up on the pier near the ship. Anyone interested could learn about the key milestones in the history of the Russian submarine fleet.

In addition, Russian and Guinean sailors participated in a friendly football match and a tug-of-war competition, continuing the tradition of sports events held as part of the long-distance navigation voyage.

Cadets from the Republic of Guinea boarded the training ship Perekop at the port of Conakry to undergo training. They will participate in navigation training alongside cadets from the Admiral Ushakov Baltic Higher Naval School.

The Perekop training ship’s long-distance voyage began in early July and will run until mid-December. In total, the ship is set to cover approximately 30,000 nautical miles. Its route passes through the Northern Sea Route, four oceans, 14 seas, 23 straits, and nine gulfs.