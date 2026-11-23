MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The large-scale use of non-nuclear weapons, which could result in various types of catastrophes, may constitute grounds for a preemptive nuclear strike by Moscow, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security" published in the Moscow Journal of International Law.

Under Russia’s nuclear doctrine, "the creation of military threats to the Russian Federation by an adversary, including through the massive use of non-nuclear means of air and space attacks that could lead to man-made, environmental, or social catastrophes, effectively brings the question of launching a preemptive nuclear strike into practical consideration," he noted.

"In other words, the foundations [of state nuclear policy] effectively provide for a preemptive nuclear strike if the very existence of our state is threatened or our country has sustained unacceptable damage," Medvedev added.