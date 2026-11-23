MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down a total of 192 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

A drone attack damaged an industrial facility in the Perm Region.

Several oil storage facilities near Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan were damaged in a drone attack.

TASS has summarized key details of the aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed a total of 192 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) on November 22 and 8:00 a.m. (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 23, the Defense Ministry said.

- The drones were downed over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kirov, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Saratov, Samara, Tambov, Ulyanovsk, Krasnodar and Perm regions, the Republics of Tatarstan and Bashkortostan, and Crimea, the ministry said.

- Air defenses downed more than 80 drones overnight over the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Sholokhovsky, Krasnosulinsky, Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky, Verkhnedonsky, Myasnikovsky, Chertkovsky, Kamensky and Ust-Donetsky districts of the southwestern Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on Max messenger.

- Air defenses intercepted 13 drones over the western Voronezh Region overnight, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Max.

- Air defense systems intercepted two drones in the western Penza Region, Governor Oleg Melnichenko reported on Max.

Aftermath

- A drone attack struck oil storage tanks near Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, in western Russia, the press service of Tatarstan Head Rustam Minnikhanov reported.

- The extended attack damaged several facilities.

- The attack resulted in no fatalities or injuries.

- A drone strike damaged an industrial facility in the western Perm Region, Governor Dmitry Makhonin reported on Max.

- Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

- Emergency response teams are operating at the site.

- Falling drone debris started a fire in the Krasnosulinsky District of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on Max.

- Emergency services are responding to the incident.