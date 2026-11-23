PARIS, November 23. /TASS/. NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine would mark the beginning of World War 3, Marine Le Pen, the 2027 French presidential candidate for the National Rally party, said.

"There are only three possible outcomes on Ukraine: either NATO will enter the conflict, and that will be World War III, or the conflict will drag on for years, or all countries will realize the consequences," she wrote in a post on her X page.

Speaking about the conflict dragging on, she compared it to the Hundred Years’ War. The politician also noted the need to pay particular attention to the economic consequences of the current situation, which, according to her, are affecting the state of affairs around the world.

"If I am elected president of the republic, I will talk to everyone," she added. The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 10, 2027. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will compete in a runoff on May 2.

A so-called coalition of the willing led by the UK and France is developing security guarantees for Ukraine, which include the deployment of military contingents after the conflict ends. Russia opposes the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that ensuring Ukraine’s security through "foreign military intervention in any part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia.