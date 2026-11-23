MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia began the special military operation in Ukraine in response to a direct threat to its national security posed by Kiev's bid to join NATO, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an article.

The Moscow Journal of International Law has published Medvedev's article, titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security."

In his article, Medvedev criticized what he described as the United States' arbitrary use of legal arguments to justify political decisions, citing Washington's imposition of sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear deal and its subsequent military attack on the country. "This is what distinguishes the preventive measures Russia took as part of the special military operation, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," Medvedev wrote.

"The immediate grounds for the special military operation were the direct threat of military action by Ukraine, which declared its strategic goal of securing full NATO membership in 2019 and was granted the status of an enhanced opportunity partner by the alliance in 2020, as well as the genocide of the population in Ukraine's eastern regions," the deputy Security Council chairman stressed.