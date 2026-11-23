MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A crew operating the Lancet loitering munition from Russia’s Novorossiysk Airborne Forces unit has destroyed seven Ukrainian Buk air defense missile systems in the Zaporozhye Region since the start of the year, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In 2026, a Lancet loitering munition crew from the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Airborne unit destroyed seven Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, during aerial reconnaissance in the Zaporozhye Region, drone operators identified characteristic tracks left by enemy vehicles, which led them to a Ukrainian Buk air defense system position hidden in a forest strip. A Lancet loitering munition was promptly launched to engage the target.

Later, another enemy air defense system was detected near one of the settlements in Zaporozhye, which was destroyed by a second launch. A few days later, while operating near Zaporozhye in "free-hunting" mode, a loitering munition operator identified yet another air defense system that had moved into a woodland belt and destroyed it.

A few months later, after receiving coordinates of an anti-aircraft missile system operating near one of the settlements from a neighboring unit, the crew eliminated yet another Buk with a precision Lancet strike. Then, throughout the summer, using the intelligence and coordinates they had received, the crew of the Novorossiysk paratroopers’ strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) destroyed three more Ukrainian air defense systems. In addition to the seven air defense systems, the UAV crew also hit three enemy radar stations and two enemy repair and recovery vehicles over the course of the summer.

"We destroyed seven Buk systems, thereby depleting the enemy’s air defense," said the crew commander with the call sign Bursak.